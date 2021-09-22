News you need to know: Caguioa a free agent; Romeo injury update

GAB to meet with SMB 3x3 player over game-fixing issues

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

THE Games and Amusements Board (GAB) is seeking a meeting with Daniel de Guzman, the San Miguel Beer 3x3 player who has been linked to reports of gambling and game-fixing.

A video conference has been set as GAB looks into reports of betting and the involvement of players.

Continue reading below ↓

De Guzman was has denied he is involved in game-fixing.

A Based on the captions and screenshots of Viber chats in the FB post, the PBA player's friends in Nueva Ecija lost bets placed on Ginebra that they placed based on a 'tip' given by De Guzman, allegedly in exchange for a 'balato.'

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Mark Caguioa now an unrestricted free agent

Continue reading below ↓

Former MVP Mark Caguioa has been moved from the Barangay Ginebra injury/reserved list to the unrestricted free agent list with rights to salary.

Barangay Ginebra has also put Scottie Thompson on the injury list ahead of the final elimination-round game in the PBA Philippine Cup against Meralco.

The Gin Kings were already without big man Japeth Aguilar, who has a sprained MCL.

Terrence Romeo injury update

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

THE return of Terrence Romeo remains uncertain as San Miguel plays its final game in the PBA Philippine Cup eliminations.

Out with an Achilles tendon injury sustained in the game against Phoenix last week, Romeo remained in Manila on the eve of the match against Alaska in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Romeo underwent MRI and no serious damage was seen, according to San Miguel resident physical therapist Edward Bacason.

Ginebra, Northport ending up in playoff?

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Tied for sixth entering the final week of eliminations, Northport could still end up in a playoff for the No. 8 spot with Ginebra.

That means another Greg Slaughter-Christian Standhardinger faceoff.

That would happen in a four-way tie for sixth place among NLEX, Alaska, NorthPort, and Ginebra at 5-6 (win-loss), which would happen in the event of a Road Warriors loss to Meralco, a sweep by the Aces of their matches against San Miguel and the Batang Pier, and a win by the Gin Kings over Meralco this week.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.