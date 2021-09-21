Scottie placed on Ginebra injury list, Caguioa now an unrestricted free agent

SCOTTIE Thompson added to Barangay Ginebra’s injury woes entering the crucial final stretch of the PBA Philippine Cup eliminations.

The Kings relegated the 28-year-old Thompson in the injury list two days before the defending champion Kings clash with the Meralco Bolts at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in a must-win game to keep alive in the hunt for a quarterfinals berth.

Thompson is the second Ginebra starter to go down with an injury after big man Japeth Aguilar. The 6-foot-9 Aguilar is nursing a sprained MCL that made him miss the team’s last two games.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

In lieu of Thompson, the Kings reactivated veteran gunner Jeff Chan.

Mark Caguioa as free agent

Meawhile, former MVP Mark Caguioa has been moved from the injury/reserved list to the unrestricted free agent list with rights to salary.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.