    Wed, Sep 22
    PBA

    Scottie placed on Ginebra injury list, Caguioa now an unrestricted free agent

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    Scottie Thompson Mark Caguioa
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    SCOTTIE Thompson added to Barangay Ginebra’s injury woes entering the crucial final stretch of the PBA Philippine Cup eliminations.

    The Kings relegated the 28-year-old Thompson in the injury list two days before the defending champion Kings clash with the Meralco Bolts at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in a must-win game to keep alive in the hunt for a quarterfinals berth.

    Thompson is the second Ginebra starter to go down with an injury after big man Japeth Aguilar. The 6-foot-9 Aguilar is nursing a sprained MCL that made him miss the team’s last two games.

    Scottie Thompson Ginebra vs Phoenix

    In lieu of Thompson, the Kings reactivated veteran gunner Jeff Chan.

    Mark Caguioa as free agent

    Meawhile, former MVP Mark Caguioa has been moved from the injury/reserved list to the unrestricted free agent list with rights to salary.

      PHOTO: PBA Images

