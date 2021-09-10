Clutch Terrence Romeo plays help SMB hold off Ginebra in shootout

TERRENCE Romeo and Marcio Lassiter were spot-on in leading San Miguel to a 111-102 victory over Barangay Ginebra on Friday night in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The Beermen made a combined 18 three-pointers in an impressive shooting display to win their second game in a row and climb to a share of second place with Meralco on 5-2 win-loss records.

Romeo scored a game-high 29 points and sealed the win on a four-point play with 1:57 left in the game for a 104-97 lead, dousing cold water on the gallant comeback bid by the never-say-die Gin Kings.

PHOTO: PB Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The San Miguel win dropped Ginebra to 3-4 and allowed league-leading TNT to clinch a quarterfinal berth.

Lassiter was just as hot, finishing with 19 points on 5-of-8 shooting from three-point distance - each trey like a dagger to the heart of the rallying Gin Kings.

“Since the start of the semi-bubble, we were really preparing for the big games, especially the last two games where we had Talk ‘N Text and Ginebra,” said SMB coach Leo Austria.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Arwind Santos contributed 15 points while CJ Perez had 14 points built around three three-pointers, two of which came in back-to-back fashion that put the Beermen up by 19 points at 44-25.

Lassiter picked it up from there.

With SMB's lead down to five, Lassiter drilled two straight treys to increase the lead to 92-81 with 6:57 remaining.

After a Japeth Aguilar dunk, a potential game-changer that cut the gap to five, Lassiter converted another three to douse Ginebra's momentum.

Romeo took over in the final two minutes, hitting a trey and drawing a foul from Scottie Thompson from the key for a four-point play to keep SMB above water after Barangay Ginebra came within three, 100-97.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

LA Tenorio scored 19 points while Christian Standhardinger added 18 points for the Gin Kings, who have yet to come up with back-to-back wins in their title defense.

The scores:

San Miguel 111 – Romeo 29, Lassiter 19, Santos 15, Perez 14, Ross 13, Fajardo 10, Tautuaa 8, Pessumal 3, Gotladera 0.

Continue reading below ↓

Barangay Ginebra 102 – Tenorio 19, Standhardinger 18, Pringle 16, J. Aguilar 15, Thompson 13, Caperal 8, Tolentino 8, Mariano 3, Devance 2, Dillinger 0, Ayaay 0.

Quarters: 28-22; 56-48; 82-74; 111-102.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.