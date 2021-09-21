GAB summons Daniel De Guzman to shed light on gambling accusation

THE Games and Amusements Board (GAB) has summoned San Miguel 3x3 player Daniel De Guzman to shed light on a viral Facebook post alleging his involvement in activities related to gambling and game-fixing.

The summon letter signed by Dioscoro Bautista, chief of GAB's professional sports division, asked De Guzman to attend a Zoom video conference on Friday, September 24 at 10 a.m. to explain his side on the matter.

'Wrong tip'

The summon was an offshoot of viral screenshots of a person losing big on wagers placed on a PBA game between San Miguel and Barangay Ginebra following a 'wrong tip' allegedly given by De Guzman.

De Guzman, who was selected 42nd overall by the Beermen in the 2019 PBA draft and later signed to a one-year deal, has flatly denied the accusations through his agent Danny Espiritu.

GAB chairman Baham Mitra warned that the license of a professional athlete can be revoked by the regulatory government body if found to have committed violations.

“As of now, he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty,” said Mitra.

