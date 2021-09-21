Ginebra, NorthPort can end up in a playoff for No. 8 spot. Here's how

BARANGAY Ginebra may end up figuring in a playoff for the No. 8 with NorthPort even if it hurdles its final match of the eliminations against Meralco on Thursday.
A look at the scenarios opened up the possibility that the two teams which figured in the Slaughter-Standhardinger blockbuster trade during the offseason prior to the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup may face off for the last spot in the quarterfinals.
That would happen in a four-way tie for sixth place among NLEX, Alaska, NorthPort, and Ginebra at 5-6 (win-loss), which would happen in the event of a Road Warriors loss to Meralco, a sweep by the Aces of their matches against San Miguel and the Batang Pier, and a win by the Gin Kings over Meralco this week.
Tiebreak quotient
Based on the tiebreaker, NLEX and Alaska will secure the No. 6 and No. 7 spots, respectively, leaving Northport and Ginebra to clash for the last quarterfinal spot.
Such a match would have interesting sidelights, including Slaughter facing the team he played for for six years starting from 2013 when he was drafted No. 1 overall before he was moved to NorthPort in exchange for Standhardinger.
Even a three-way tie among Alaska, NorthPort, and Ginebra will still result in a Batang Pier-Gin Kings playoff at No. 8 due to the Aces’ superior quotient.
Regardless of the result of the matches, the Gin Kings will be facing twice-to-beat disadvantage come the quarterfinals. The highest Ginebra can go is No. 7 if it ends up in a tie with NorthPort at 5-6 by virtue of its win over the Batang Pier courtesy of a Standhardinger buzzer-beater last July 30.
Ginebra can also take the No. 8 spot outright with a win over Meralco, that is if NLEX and NorthPort emerge victorious in its final games and Alaska bows to San Miguel in the final week.
As it is, Phoenix Super LPG is also a possible opponent of Ginebra in the playoff for No. 8 if the Gin Kings lose to Meralco, depending on the results of the other matches. Ginebra can even be eliminated outright with a defeat.
Even if it secures the No. 8 spot, Ginebra will then be on a collision course with top-seed TNT in the quarterfinals.
For NorthPort, it needs to win against Alaska on Thursday to avoid complications and even jump to as high as the No. 5 position and a best-of-three series depending of the result of the other games.
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.