Ginebra, NorthPort can end up in a playoff for No. 8 spot. Here's how

BARANGAY Ginebra may end up figuring in a playoff for the No. 8 with NorthPort even if it hurdles its final match of the eliminations against Meralco on Thursday.

A look at the scenarios opened up the possibility that the two teams which figured in the Slaughter-Standhardinger blockbuster trade during the offseason prior to the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup may face off for the last spot in the quarterfinals.

That would happen in a four-way tie for sixth place among NLEX, Alaska, NorthPort, and Ginebra at 5-6 (win-loss), which would happen in the event of a Road Warriors loss to Meralco, a sweep by the Aces of their matches against San Miguel and the Batang Pier, and a win by the Gin Kings over Meralco this week.

Tiebreak quotient

Based on the tiebreaker, NLEX and Alaska will secure the No. 6 and No. 7 spots, respectively, leaving Northport and Ginebra to clash for the last quarterfinal spot.

Continue reading below ↓

Such a match would have interesting sidelights, including Slaughter facing the team he played for for six years starting from 2013 when he was drafted No. 1 overall before he was moved to NorthPort in exchange for Standhardinger.

Even a three-way tie among Alaska, NorthPort, and Ginebra will still result in a Batang Pier-Gin Kings playoff at No. 8 due to the Aces’ superior quotient.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Regardless of the result of the matches, the Gin Kings will be facing twice-to-beat disadvantage come the quarterfinals. The highest Ginebra can go is No. 7 if it ends up in a tie with NorthPort at 5-6 by virtue of its win over the Batang Pier courtesy of a Standhardinger buzzer-beater last July 30.

Ginebra can also take the No. 8 spot outright with a win over Meralco, that is if NLEX and NorthPort emerge victorious in its final games and Alaska bows to San Miguel in the final week.

Continue reading below ↓

As it is, Phoenix Super LPG is also a possible opponent of Ginebra in the playoff for No. 8 if the Gin Kings lose to Meralco, depending on the results of the other matches. Ginebra can even be eliminated outright with a defeat.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Even if it secures the No. 8 spot, Ginebra will then be on a collision course with top-seed TNT in the quarterfinals.

For NorthPort, it needs to win against Alaska on Thursday to avoid complications and even jump to as high as the No. 5 position and a best-of-three series depending of the result of the other games.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.