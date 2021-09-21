Romeo still in Manila, doubtful for San Miguel's game vs Alaska

TERRENCE Romeo remains doubtful for San Miguel’s final game in the PBA Philippine Cup elimination against Alaska owing to his hurting Achilles.

Terrence Romeo injury update

The high-scoring guard remains in Manila on the eve of the match at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym and is likely to miss his second straight game after going down with the injury in the Beermen’s game against Phoenix last week.

As per the result of his MRI test and check-up with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Jose Raul Canlas, there was no serious damage on his injured leg.

“Intact naman yung Achilles tendon niya,” said San Miguel Beer resident PT Edward Bacason.

Romeo had his MRI Sunday after leaving the Bacolor bubble Saturday. He then had his injury checked up by Canlas the following day.

“Medyo swollen pa yung paa at masakit pa ilakad,” added team manager Gee Abanilla.

The Beermen lost their last outing against the Magnolia Hotshots, 102-92 ,and fell to a 6-4 record, thought they are already assured of a berth in the quarterfinals.

They need to win over the Aces in their 6 p.m. encounter to formally clinch the no. 4 seed heading to the playoffs.

