Terrence Romeo leaves bubble to have Achilles injury checked

TERRENCE Romeo will have his hurting Achilles checked on Monday to see the extent of the injury that kept him out of San Miguel's last two outings in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Romeo’s injury will be assessed by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Jorge Canlas. The league’s three-time scoring champion had an MRI test on Sunday after leaving the Pampanga bubble the day before.

He was out of the lineup in San Miguel’s crucial clash with Magnolia at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym on Sunday, which the Beermen lost, 100-90, as guard Paul Lee erupted for a game-high 32 points.

Romeo suffered the injury late in the first quarter of San Miguel’s 110-80 blowout win over Phoenix on Friday. He had three points, a rebound, and three assists when he went down with the injury as part of the team’s starting unit.

San Miguel resident physical therapist Edward Bacason described the injury as pain in the insertion of Romeo’s right Achilles tendon.

Romeo averages a second league-best 19.0 points, 4.5 assists, and 2.5 rebounds in the six games he suited up for the Beermen.

San Miguel (6-4) still has a game left against Alaska to end its elimination round campaign.

