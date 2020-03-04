Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Mar 4
    PBA

    Unheralded Daniel de Guzman signs one-year deal with San Miguel

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now

    UNHERALDED Daniel de Guzman has signed a one-year contract with San Miguel, according to his agent Danny Espiritu.

    De Guzman, already 29, will likely be part of the reserve list as he is not part in the 2020 Philippine up roster released by the league.

    Nevertheless, De Guzman was able to earn a spot with San Miguel even after being drafted in the fourth round by the Beermen.

    Continue reading below ↓

    The Nueva Ecija University of Science and Technology product saw action in the MPBL first with the Parañaque Patriots after drawing interest from head coach Aric Del Rosario.

    De Guzman bounced around to several more teams in the MPBL before being drafted 42nd overall by the Beermen.

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    San Miguel also signed De Guzman’s fellow rookie Wendell Comboy, who was originally drafted in the second round by Rain or Shine.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again