Unheralded Daniel de Guzman signs one-year deal with San Miguel

UNHERALDED Daniel de Guzman has signed a one-year contract with San Miguel, according to his agent Danny Espiritu.

De Guzman, already 29, will likely be part of the reserve list as he is not part in the 2020 Philippine up roster released by the league.

Nevertheless, De Guzman was able to earn a spot with San Miguel even after being drafted in the fourth round by the Beermen.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

The Nueva Ecija University of Science and Technology product saw action in the MPBL first with the Parañaque Patriots after drawing interest from head coach Aric Del Rosario.

De Guzman bounced around to several more teams in the MPBL before being drafted 42nd overall by the Beermen.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

San Miguel also signed De Guzman’s fellow rookie Wendell Comboy, who was originally drafted in the second round by Rain or Shine.