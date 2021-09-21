Meralco penciled to play Ginebra, NLEX in back-to-back playdates

MERALCO will play in back-to-back playdates, including the key match against Barangay Ginebra, as it goes for a twice-to-beat spot in the quarterfinals of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.
Under the week's schedule released on Tuesday, the Bolts will go up against NLEX at 3 p.m. on Wednesday before facing the Gin Kings on Thursday 2 p.m. in two games that will have a big bearing on the quarterfinal race.
The Gin Kings are also battling for their playoff lives in the match against the Bolts, needing a victory to at least keep their title-retention bid alive.
Alaska will also be playing in back-to-back playdates, facing San Miguel on Wednesday at 6 p.m., and NorthPort on Thursday at 4:35 p.m. at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.
