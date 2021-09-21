Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Sep 21
    PBA

    Meralco penciled to play Ginebra, NLEX in back-to-back playdates

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now

    MERALCO will play in back-to-back playdates, including the key match against Barangay Ginebra, as it goes for a twice-to-beat spot in the quarterfinals of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

    Under the week's schedule released on Tuesday, the Bolts will go up against NLEX at 3 p.m. on Wednesday before facing the Gin Kings on Thursday 2 p.m. in two games that will have a big bearing on the quarterfinal race.

    The Gin Kings are also battling for their playoff lives in the match against the Bolts, needing a victory to at least keep their title-retention bid alive.

    Alaska will also be playing in back-to-back playdates, facing San Miguel on Wednesday at 6 p.m., and NorthPort on Thursday at 4:35 p.m. at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos
    Continue reading below ↓

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again