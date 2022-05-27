A timeline of the Alyssa-Kiefer relationship

IN THE wake of yesterday’s shocking news about Kiefer Ravena and Alyssa Valdez, many fans turned nostalgic.

In a relationship that spanned almost six years, the two shared many significant moments together.

Let’s recap the relationship between the two Phenoms, from its rocky start to its most inspiring moments to its eventual end. Did we miss any moment? Let us know in the comments below.

July 2015: Kiefer Ravena and Mika Reyes break up

In their final year of playing in Ateneo, Kiefer Ravena and Alyssa Valdez became linked after Ravena confirmed his breakup with La Salle volleyball player Mika Reyes.

Ravena and Reyes had begun “exclusively dating” the previous year.

In a press conference in 2015, Alyssa denied that she came between the two, and said that she and Kiefer were only “good friends.”

August 2015: “Phenoms” reality show airs

The digital original series Phenoms premiered its first episode on the TV5 website.

The reality show followed the daily routines of both Alyssa and Kiefer, tracking their lives as two popular student athletes.

Alyssa hoped that the reality show would become an inspiration to the next generation of athletes.

June 2016: Alyssa, Kiefer confirm relationship in Tonight with Boy Abunda

Upon the prodding of talk show host Boy Abunda, Alyssa and Kiefer confirmed that they were indeed a couple.

At the time, Spin.ph called their relationship a “well-known secret in local sports.”

The two told Tito Boy that they became a couple in May 2016.

June 2016: Alyssa writes sweet message for Kiefer's graduation

For Kiefer's graduation from Ateneo, Alyssa penned a sweet, humorous message. "All the cutting, naps and eating in class finally came to an end. Congratulations! Jk," she wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of the couple with Ravena wearing a toga.

"So proud of this guy! You've been through a lot for the past 5 years and you deserve the best reward!"

January 2017: Alyssa and Kiefer get first taste of long-distance relationship

With a stint at Thai volleyball club 3BB Nakornnont beckoning, Alyssa and Kiefer's relationship had to go briefly into LDR mode.

Later that year, they had to go through with it again as Alyssa Valdez was snapped up by Chinese Taipei Attack Line.

March to April 2017: Kiefer gets involved in a photo scandal

A screenshot of an explicit conversation of Ravena went public, with accompanying lewd photos. Angry fans also dragged Alyssa's name into the conversation in the ensuing scandal. Ravena, who at the time was playing for Alab Pilipinas, apologized to Alyssa, his family, and his fans in a press conference.

The 22-year-old man texting Ravena was also arrested in an entrapment operation, and charged with robbery and extortion.

April 2017: Kiefer greets Alyssa on their first anniversary

"Number 1 with this one," Ravena wrote on Instagram on April 29, 2017, posting a picture of Alyssa holding up an enormous bouquet of balloons.

August 2017: Kiefer gives flowers to Alyssa after loss in SEA Games 2017

At Kuala Lumpur, Kiefer Ravena was waiting at the sidelines during the volleyball national team’s bronze medal match against Vietnam.

The PH squad fell to the Viets, 27-25, 22-25, 20-25, 21-25, and while the team was dejected with the loss and a fourth-place finish, Ravena was there to comfort Alyssa with a hug, a kiss, and a bouquet of flowers.

A year later, right before she departed for the Asian Games in Jakarta, Alyssa made an "appreciation post" about the sweet things Kiefer does for her: "[B]uying me food/snacks, packing my stuff, and for waking up early para hatid sa airport (pero para din sa golf)."

June 2018: Kiefer and Alyssa move in fashion, showbiz circles with invites to Mega Ball, Star Magic Ball

Freshly drafted into the PBA, Kiefer Ravena drove Alyssa Valdez to the Mega Ball on a McLaren sports car. Ravena wore a stylish floral coat and beaded shoes, while Alyssa wore an elegant purple dress.





Later that year, the two would also get their first invite to the prestigious Star Magic Ball.

December 2018, January 2019: Couple teams up in sports tournaments

The couple defeated John Vic De Guzman and Charo Soriano during an exhibition match at the Beach Volleyball Republic On tour open, which was held that year in support for the victims of the conflict in Marawi.

It was the first time, the two said, that they had played together in the sand courts.

Just a month later, the two were spotted on the greens at the ICTSI Beverly Place Ladies Classic in Pampanga.

This dovetailed neatly with Alyssa's growing interest in golf. In an interview with Spin.ph last year, she admitted that it was Kiefer who got her into the sport.

August 2019: Alyssa welcomes Kiefer back into hoops after suspension

After serving out his 18-month suspension from basketball for ingesting banned substances — higenamine, 1,3-dimethylbutylamine, and 4-methylhexan-2-amine, which are in the prohibited list of the World Anti-Doping Agency — Kiefer was raring to get back into the hardcourt. And Alyssa was there to cheer him on.

"For the last 18 months, I’ve heard sadness in your voice and I’ve seen disappointment in your eyes, but I’ve also witnessed how you did not let these stop you from using your time away from basketball fruitfully—you have explored different sports, you have put effort into improving yourself and your craft, and most importantly, you have allotted more time for all the people you love," she wrote on Instagram after his first game with Gilas since serving out the suspension.

"[N]ow, babe, it’s time to finally reunite with your one great love."

November 2020: Kiefer guests in Alyssa's vlog

Like many sports personalities, Alyssa Valdez resurrected her vlog during the long lockdown period brought on by the pandemic.

Kiefer was a frequent guest in the dozen or so episodes she uploaded during that time. He participated in a cook-off, as well as an AMA.

May 2021: Kiefer admits they've been discussing getting married

"Medyo napag-uusapan naman," said Kiefer Ravena in a Spin.ph Zoom In episode when we asked him about any marriage plans with Alyssa.

“Gusto namin na kapag kinasal na kami, stable na lahat,” he went on.

June 2021: Alyssa ready to risk LDR

As Kiefer Ravena made preparations to head to Japan for his stint with the Shiga Lakestars, Alyssa Valdez steeled herself for the coming long-distance relationship.

"It would be challenging, but I would like to say that I support Kiefer in his dreams and mga gusto niyang gawin," she told Boy Abunda as the couple, along with Kiefer's brother Thirdy, guested in the talk show.

January 2022: Alyssa receives a gift from Kiefer during PBB stint

While inside Bahay ni Kuya during her stint in Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Edition: Kumunity Season 10, Alyssa teared up while unwrapping gifts from Kiefer.

Later, after ending her PBB run in the top-two spot, Kiefer was among the ones she thanked in her first video after leaving the Big Brother house.

May 2022: Alyssa's management confirms to Gretchen Ho that the two have broken up

Break-up rumors swirled around the couple. On May 26, Alyssa's management agency VMG Asia posted a cryptic tweet that asked the public to "stop making up stories." Later, the agency would confirm to sports anchor Gretchen Ho that Alyssa Valdez and Kiefer Ravena are no more.

