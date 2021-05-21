When will Kiefer and Alyssa settle down? Ravena responds

WHEN SPIN.ph spoke to Kiefer Ravena during Thursday’s Zoom In episode, one of the curious questions from the viewers was on when will he and his girlfriend Alyssa Valdez plan to settle down.

Ravena and Valdez, both aged 27, are one of the high-profile couples in Philippine sports. Both products of Ateneo, Ravena is the star of NLEX's PBA ballclub while Valdez is largely regarded as the face of volleyball in the country.

Pressed with the question during the Fast Take segment of Zoom In, Ravena said marriage is definitely on the horizon for him and Valdez, but added their priority right now is to get their careers back on track after the pandemic hit.

“Medyo napag-uusapan naman pero siyempre, slowly getting back on our feet pa rin [kami] in terms of careers kasi pabalik pa lang ng basketball, pabalik pa lang ng volleyball,” said the former King Eagle.

The NLEX guard last played competitive basketball during the PBA bubble in 2020, although he was also part of the Gilas Pilipinas pool that trained in a bubble format at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba.

Valdez, meanwhile, is also just beginning to train again with Premier Volleyball League (PVL) powerhouse Creamline.

Kiefer said he and Alyssa are busy preparing for a future together. They'll know when it's time to tie the knot, he added.

“Gusto namin na kapag kinasal na kami, stable na lahat,” said Ravena, who is in a relationship with Alyssa for five years now.

Ravena said he has invested in a new home that is now under construction.

“Meron ako ngayong pinapatayong bahay," he said. "Sana makapaglaro na para hopefully, magkaroon ng chance makapag-ipon sa bonus."

