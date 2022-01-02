Alyssa exits Bahay ni Kuya with shot at Big Winner in PBB

ALYSSA Valdez just got the best finish in the most recent season of Pinoy Big Brother.

After 11 weeks of stay inside the famed 'Bahay ni Kuya', the Creamline star emerged in the top two of 17 housemates of PBB Celebrity Edition: Kumunity Season 10.

The former Ateneo mainstay exited on Sunday evening January 2, after she was hailed as one of the edition's winners alongside Anji Salvacion last Saturday.

As the show reminded viewers in a tweet, both Valdez and Salvacion will compete for the overall Big Winner prize, along with the top two from the Adults and Teens edition.

"Ang bawat Kumunity ay laging may hihiranging Top 2. Ganito din ang mangyayari sa Adults at sa Teens. At ang mga mananalo sa bawat Kumunity ang siyang maglalaban laban sa titulo ng Big Winner para sa edisyong ito," said the official account of Pinoy Big Brother.

Alyssa Valdez clear fave among housemates

Throughout her stay, Valdez, whose Creamline Cool Smashers emerged as runners-up in the PVL Open last August, carried the slogan "Ang Heartstrong Phenom ng Batangas."

On the last voting day, Alyssa garnered 22.63 percent of votes while Salvacion had 13.6 percent.

Valdez left a message for her fans after she stepped out of the 'Outside World'

"Nagpapasalamat ako sa lahat ng tao na since day One sumusuporta, sa mga nagmamahal sakin bago ako pumasok," she said.

She continued: "Ang buhay para siyang laro, sometimes ang momentum nasayo, sometimes wala, pero hindi pa rin mawawala yung hope na maari kang manalo."

And she did.

Valdez won a cash prize of P100,000, alongside her co-big winner.

Throughout the event, the phrase "ALYSSA PHENOMenalComeback" trends on Twitter as netizens celebrate her victory.

