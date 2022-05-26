Dating and Relationships

Phenoms forever: Distraught Kiefly fans turn nostalgic after breakup

1 Hour ago
THROUGHOUT their long-running six-year relationship, the relationship between phenoms Kiefer Ravena and Alyssa Valdez has accumulated its fair share of fans.

From their days in Ateneo, “KiefLy” — as fans dubbed their pairing — became one of the most high-profile couples in sports. Even as they graduated university and carved their own successful careers as professional athletes, their romance became a source of inspiration to many.

And so it was with shock that Team KiefLy greeted confirmation that the two have officially broken up.

Even Alyssa’s own manager tweeted her own reaction to the news, saying, “It’s always sad to see people grow apart, but I am hopeful you’ll both find your way.”

Here’s how other fans are reacting to the news.

    Heartbreaking news for fans of Alyssa Valdez

    Team KiefLy goes on nostalgia trip

    Some fans still holding out hope

    Wishing them their best

