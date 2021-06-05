Should Kiefer's JP trip happen, Alyssa Valdez bares LDR not a problem

KIEFER Ravena, as of the moment, has encountered roadblocks on his journey to the Japanese B.League.

Despite last week's announcement that the Shiga Lakestars would sign the NLEX guard up, the PBA ruled this afternoon that Ravena must honor his commitment to his PBA team.

What that means for Kiefer's next steps is still unclear at the moment.

Nevertheless, whatever happens, his girlfriend Alyssa Valdez will certainly be affected by the decision.

Yesterday night, she came on as a guest of Tonight with Boy Abunda, together with Kiefer and his brother Thirdy, who is already playing for the Japanese B.League.

While she had already expressed her support through an Instagram post, the Creamline star also explained to the longtime talk show host that they're ready for a long distance relationship, if ever.

"It would be challenging, but I would like to say that I support Kiefer in his dreams and mga gusto nitang gawin," she said.

"[Perhaps], we can always visit," she added.

The former Lady Eagle revealed that she trusts their capability to survive through being expressive and vocal to each other.

"Communication is always the key in every relationship, mapag-uusapan naman," she said.

With friendship and five years of love as their foundation, the Phenoms are certain distance isn't going to be a problem when it comes to their relationship... no matter what happens in Kiefer's career.

