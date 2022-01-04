‘Hello outside world’: Alyssa thanks fans, Thirdy, Kiefer in first vid back from PBB

SURROUNDED by balloons, bouquets, and other gifts, Alyssa Valdez uploaded her first video back after winning Top Two in the recently concluded Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Edition: Kumunity Season 10.

The Creamline star was all smiles as she greeted everyone who supported her in her wild ride inside the famed Bahay ni Kuya.

“Hello outside world!” she said. “Maraming maraming salamat po sa lahat ng sumuporta sa akin sa PBB journey ko po.”

Continue reading below ↓

Valdez continued: “Talagang napakainit po ng pagtanggap niyo sa akin dito sa outside world at sa lahat na patuloy na sumusuporta sa akin since Day 1, maraming maraming salamat.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

She namechecked fan communities Team Kiefer and ALYfinity.

“Hindi lang on the court, but off the court, andiyan pa rin kayo,” she said in a message to the latter.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Her latest Instagram stories also showed her reunited with her beloved dogs, as well as her comrades in arms in volleyball with a Zoom call.

Alyssa Valdez says thank you to Team SamLy

Valdez also thanked her family, as well as the Ravenas, “especially Dani and Tita Mozzy and Tito Bong.”

Of course, Thirdy and her boyfriend Kiefer — currently playing for the Japan B.League — were thanked by Alyssa as well.

She reserved special mention for Team SamLy — a portmanteau of the names of Alyssa and fellow contestant Samantha Bernardo, whose friendship inside Big Brother House inspired many viewers. “Nakabuo nanaman tayo ng bagong family,” she said.

Continue reading below ↓

“I can’t wait to meet you all!” the overjoyed Top Two winner said to conclude the video.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.