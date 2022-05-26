Alyssa Valdez's camp confirms her breakup with Kiefer Ravena

ALYSSA Valdez and Kiefer Ravena have broken up.

The break-up was confirmed by Alyssa's management team VMG Asia Management to former volleyball star and now TV host Gretchen Ho on Thursday.

"VMG Asia Management officially confirms Alyssa Valdez-Kiefer Ravena’s breakup after a 6-year relationship. Valdez’ camp clarifies there was NO third party involved" Ho tweeted.

The end to the high-profile relationship followed a cryptic tweet from Alyssa Valdez’s management earlier this morning that fueled fans’ speculations.

Alyssa Valdez: ‘Please avoid making up stories’

VMG ASIA published an official statement that read, “A lot of speculation has been made. We appreciate the concern, but this decision does not involve any other party.”

It went on: “Let us avoid making up stories and spreading false rumors. We hope that everyone can respect Alyssa’s decision to keep things private.”

It warned that this would be the “only time that we will address this matter,” and that further questions or interview requests would not be entertained.

Valdez retweeted the announcement, adding, “[P]lease avoid making up stories and spreading false rumors.Thank you for all the love.”

The former Ateneo stars officially became a couple after the end of another high-profile Ravena relationship with former La Salle volleyball star Mika Reyes.

In a May 21, 2021 appearance on the SPIN Zoom In, Ravena even addressed questions about marriage.

“Medyo napag-uusapan naman pero siyempre, slowly getting back on our feet pa rin [kami] in terms of careers kasi pabalik pa lang ng basketball, pabalik pa lang ng volleyball,” said the former King Eagle.

The relationship took a new turn in June when Ravena signed up to play for the Shiga Lakestars in the Japan B.League, but Alyssa expressed confidence that the couple would withstand the LDR test.

However, tell-tale signs that all was not well with the relationship have been noticed by fans since last year down to the last SEA Games in Vietnam, where the two both saw action yet didn't have a single photo together.

In hindsight, fans pointed out that the couple didn't have a single pose on Valentine's Day.

So far, no word has come out of Ravena's camp or his family.

