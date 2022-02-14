2022 PBA WAGs: Strong women are these players' best support system

AS the old saying goes, "Behind every successful man is a strong woman." This is the case for PBA players and their partners, too.

We're used to seeing the PBA wives and girlfriends (WAGS) cheering on for their partners in the sidelines. But because of the pandemic, it's rare to see these ladies in the arenas — but we're sure that will change once restrictions ease up.

But whether or not they're physically present in the games, we're sure these WAGs are there to provide the emotional support these athletes need as they navigate the ups and downs of a physically and emotionally demanding job.

Meet the familiar names (and new faces!) of our 2022 list of PBA WAGS.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Jinky Serrano-Thompson

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Amid all the controversies that surrounded them early into their relationship, Jinky remained by Ginebra star Scottie Thompson's side. They officially tied the knot last December 2021 to become Mr. and Mrs. Thompson.

Kayesha Chua

Aljon Mariano's long-time girlfriend Kayesha is a social media personality and a beauty queen. They got engaged March last year.

Continue reading below ↓

Cassy Naidas-Aguilar

Standing tall at 5-foot-10, this beauty queen is also a basketball player, and doubles as Japeth Aguilar's wife and shooting partner. Earlier this month, they gave birth to their first baby.

Selina Dagdag-Alas

Continue reading below ↓

Courtside reporter Selina Dagdag is the lovely wife of NLEX forward Kevin Alas. They've been vocal about their strong relationship that is centered on their faith in God.

Denden Lazaro-Revilla

Also a professional athlete, Choco Mucho's Dennise Lazaro is the long-time beau, and now loving wife, of NorthPort's LA Revilla.

Continue reading below ↓

Laura Lehmann-Pessumal

Last year, Von Pessumal tied the knot with television host, former UAAP courtside reporter, and beauty queen Laura Lehmann.

Sienna Catacutan-Perez

Continue reading below ↓

The mother of CJ Perez' two baby girls is just as dependable as he is. Sienna Catacutan-Perez has stuck by his side from college years to present.

Maica Palo

The Rain or Shine forward and the social media influencer publicized their relationship second quarter of 2021.

Lei Norwood

Continue reading below ↓

Gabe Norwood said it himself: He's lucky to have a solid support system in Lei in raising their three good-natured sons.

Justin Ruth Gascon

Chris Banchero's one and only is the lovely Justin Gascon, the mom of 8-year-old Christiano, the mini-me of Chris.

Rizza Diaz

Continue reading below ↓

PBA courtside reporter and news anchor Rizza Diaz is a mom of two and a loving partner to Phoenix standout Nick DeMusis.

Love Portes-Pogoy

Just married earlier this month, Love Lynn Portes is Roger Ray Pogoy's greatest support system.

Jeanine Tsoi

Continue reading below ↓

From his La Salle days all the way to the PBA, Alaska's Jeron Teng can lean on former UAAP courtside reporter Tsoi.

Agatha Uvero-Desiderio

Started out as college sweethearts back in their 'Atin 'To' days in UP, Agatha and Blackwater guard Paul Desiderio are now parents to Juan Andres Desiderio.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.