2022 PBA WAGs: Strong women are these players' best support system

AS the old saying goes, "Behind every successful man is a strong woman." This is the case for PBA players and their partners, too.
We're used to seeing the PBA wives and girlfriends (WAGS) cheering on for their partners in the sidelines. But because of the pandemic, it's rare to see these ladies in the arenas — but we're sure that will change once restrictions ease up.
But whether or not they're physically present in the games, we're sure these WAGs are there to provide the emotional support these athletes need as they navigate the ups and downs of a physically and emotionally demanding job.
Meet the familiar names (and new faces!) of our 2022 list of PBA WAGS.
Jinky Serrano-Thompson
Amid all the controversies that surrounded them early into their relationship, Jinky remained by Ginebra star Scottie Thompson's side. They officially tied the knot last December 2021 to become Mr. and Mrs. Thompson.
Kayesha Chua
Aljon Mariano's long-time girlfriend Kayesha is a social media personality and a beauty queen. They got engaged March last year.
Cassy Naidas-Aguilar
Standing tall at 5-foot-10, this beauty queen is also a basketball player, and doubles as Japeth Aguilar's wife and shooting partner. Earlier this month, they gave birth to their first baby.
Selina Dagdag-Alas
Courtside reporter Selina Dagdag is the lovely wife of NLEX forward Kevin Alas. They've been vocal about their strong relationship that is centered on their faith in God.
Denden Lazaro-Revilla
Also a professional athlete, Choco Mucho's Dennise Lazaro is the long-time beau, and now loving wife, of NorthPort's LA Revilla.
Laura Lehmann-Pessumal
Last year, Von Pessumal tied the knot with television host, former UAAP courtside reporter, and beauty queen Laura Lehmann.
Sienna Catacutan-Perez
The mother of CJ Perez' two baby girls is just as dependable as he is. Sienna Catacutan-Perez has stuck by his side from college years to present.
Maica Palo
The Rain or Shine forward and the social media influencer publicized their relationship second quarter of 2021.
Lei Norwood
Gabe Norwood said it himself: He's lucky to have a solid support system in Lei in raising their three good-natured sons.
Justin Ruth Gascon
Chris Banchero's one and only is the lovely Justin Gascon, the mom of 8-year-old Christiano, the mini-me of Chris.
Rizza Diaz
PBA courtside reporter and news anchor Rizza Diaz is a mom of two and a loving partner to Phoenix standout Nick DeMusis.
Love Portes-Pogoy
Just married earlier this month, Love Lynn Portes is Roger Ray Pogoy's greatest support system.
Jeanine Tsoi
From his La Salle days all the way to the PBA, Alaska's Jeron Teng can lean on former UAAP courtside reporter Tsoi.
Agatha Uvero-Desiderio
Started out as college sweethearts back in their 'Atin 'To' days in UP, Agatha and Blackwater guard Paul Desiderio are now parents to Juan Andres Desiderio.
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.