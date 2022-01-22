Kevin Alas, Selina Dagdag keep the faith after miscarriage

FROM the get-go, Kevin Alas and wife Selina Dagdag-Alas have always been outspoken about their strong faith.

In previous interviews, the couple have bared how they put God in the center of their relationship.

It was October 2021 when they finally officialized their marriage through a dream church wedding after their civil ceremony on September 8, 2020.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

And just two months after, they found out they were pregnant.

"Kevin and I found out we were 5 weeks pregnant. Sadly, entering the 2nd month, we learned that the pregnancy did not progress and I miscarried," the PBA courtside reporter wrote on Instagram.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Kevin Alas, Selina Dagdag stay strong despite sad news

Despite the heartbreaking incident, the couple shared that they remained hopeful. Their faith is even stronger now.

"Through God’s enabling grace, Kevin and I submitted to His will then, knowing no one can exceed His wisdom, goodness, and love for us. We praised Him for He is sovereign!

What comfort we drew from this," she continued.

"With prayers from loved ones, churchmates, and friends, our hearts and minds remained steadfast in the Lord. We found peace, and courage knowing we were in His hands. Through His spirit, we learned about Him in so many ways, and we were humbled as we realized how dependent we are on Him."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.