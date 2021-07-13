Happily married Von Pessumal shares: 'The secret is communication' 

FOR around six sweet years and counting, Laura Lehmann has always been expressive in her appreciation of her now-husband Von Pessumal.

They started dating back in their college days in Katipunan, when Pessumal suited up for the Ateneo Blue Eagles and Lehmann was their courtside reporter.

Since then, on social media posts and personal interviews, the two were quite obviously very fond of each other.

Earlier this year, after years of being together, they decided to tie the knot, making their vows official.

Even as a married couple, the host of ONE News' The Game still shares her 'kilig moments' with the San Miguel Beer gunner online every now and then.

A wise man once said, "Happy wife, happy life"... but what's really the recipe to a happy and healthy marriage? Let's ask Pessumal.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Von Pessumal opens up about marriage to Laura Lehmann

"The secret's just communication," he told SPIN Life. "Just being honest with each other and keeping an open line of communication, if you communicate well, everything just falls into place."

Continue reading below ↓

The 28-year-old also shared that sharing the same wavelength with your partner is also a big plus to keeping a love that lasts.

"For me, malaking bagay 'yung we have the same ambitions, and individually we have our own careers," he said.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Lehmann wasn't just a courtside journalist, but an athlete in her own right. She played baseball, and was even part of the national team in high school.

"As a basketball player, of course you have this kind of dedication and motivation to the game, and she has the same thing. She understands 'yung time ko for it and how it all works," Pessumal continued. "Nakakasabay siya when we talk about sports."

While the passion still resonates in their long-term relationship, getting hitched is definitely taking it to the next level. Pessumal revealed that opening a new chapter with her wife is exciting.

"There's definitely an upgrade, it's an ultimate sign of trust and commitment to each other and that's something we both appreciate," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

Pessumal added, "The thing is, when you are with someone who shares the same vision and passion for success as yourself, matters such as marriage simply become more of a legality than a drastic lifestyle change."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.