Rizza Diaz, Nick Demusis expecting baby no. 2 

A YEAR into being a family of three, PBA courtside reporter Rizza Diaz and Phoenix player Nick Demusis revealed their family will be getting bigger very soon.

"Another one to adore. Welcoming baby DeMusis #2 December 2021," the sportscaster announced via Instagram post on Monday evening, October 11.

The Fil-Am from the Super LPG, who just got out of the bubble two weeks ago, added: "The gang just got a little bigger."

The couple uploaded a family picture and a shot from Diaz' maternal shoot.

Congratulations to Rizza Diaz, Nick Demusis!

Diaz gave birth to their first daughter, Bella, November of last year.

At the time, DeMusis was in the United States, and was only able to see his daughter for the first time when he finally came home this year. But now, he's physically present to accompany her as they grow their family.

In the recent bubble, he averaged 2.50 ppg, 3.40 rpg, and 0.33 apg, in his rookie season with the Super LPG.

