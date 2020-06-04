With baby No. 2 on the way, CJ Perez ties knot with longtime partner Sienna

DYIP do-it-all CJ Perez and long-time partner Sienna Catacutan took their relationship to the next level. And just in time, too, as Manila transitioned into general community quarantine.

The PBA rising star and the mother of his daughter got legally married on Wednesday. They also announced baby number two.

The 25-year-old star also posted this touching message on Instagram: “My wife met me when all I had to offer was a potential. When someone bets their life on you, make them win."

Continue reading below ↓

In an interview with SPIN Life last year, Sienna said that she can attest that her husband was a hands-on dad even with his thriving career in the league.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"Lagi siya 'yung nag-aalaga pag may ginagawa ako kasi wala naman kaming yaya. Talagang kaming dalawa lang,” she said last October.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Their first baby, one-year-old Ciana Tanisha, will soon be an elder sister, and CJ, who never met his own dad, is excited to open this new chapter in their lives.

We guess more adorable smiley faces from the sidelines (or in PBA awards ceremonies) can be expected once games resume.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

Sienna added in our October interview, "Malambing si CJ kay baby, hands-on talaga siya. Binabawi niya sa kanya 'yung pagiging daddy niya kasi 'di ba 'di na niya nakilala 'yung daddy niya?"

Perez was also proactive regarding the current social issues and is one of the few athletes who chose to take a stand and voice out their opinions on the matter.

He was among the athletes who participated in the Fil-Am players’ ‘I stand with George Floyd’ plea holding up banners that say “Could’ve been me”.

The Lyceum graduate also showed support to the screams of the public to Junk the Anti-Terror Bill which is now on its third and final reading.

“In the same spirit, we advocate to #JunkTerrorBill, we condemn extra-judicial killings in the country and we call to put an end to profiling and the continuous disregard for the everyday Filipinos’ needs during this pandemic,” Perez wrote on his caption.