Cassy Naidas-Aguilar is one proud wife to Ginebra star Japeth

CASSY Naidas-Aguilar couldn’t be any happier for her better half, Ginebra start Japeth Aguilar, who was honored as the Finals MVP of the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Japeth averaged 17.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.4 blocks in the best-of-seven series against Meralco to cop the individual award.

After the title-clinching Game Five at the MOA Arena on Friday, the supportive wife patiently waited for him as he posed for selfies and signed autographs for excited Gin Kings fans.

“We’ve been wanting this for the longest time but ang priority talaga is the championship. Hindi naman siya individual sport, it’s a team sport,” said Cassy, who was a former basketball player in high school.

“So I’m just hyping him up. Kinakausap ko siya,” she added. “Sabi ko sa kanya na ‘ok lang, hindi [individual award] ang focus natin, ang pinakaimportant is manalo.'”

As someone who understands the sport and the demands of being a professional basketball player, Cassy is proud to share that Japeth works his hardest, even when nobody is looking.

“I’m so proud of him! ‘Di ba may practice, tapos may game, pero after the game magja-jogging pa ‘yan and even after practice magno-notes siya mag-isa, pinapanood niya ng play by play. I’m really so proud,” she said.

The former beauty queen also doesn’t mind being her husband’s driver and assistant especially during the finals series.

“I do whatever I can to help, whatever he needs, his family, ako I do everything I can for him. Driver, assistant, nagma-massage din ako, ganyan," she said. "Taga-luto po ‘yung Mommy niya, everybody contributes."

“We know hindi naman ‘to pang habambuhay na job so while he’s there we will support him and we really want him to do his best talaga in everything,” she added.