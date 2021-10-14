LOOK: Scottie Thompson flexes wife Jinky on socmed for first time after controversy

THREE months after their sudden marriage, Ginebra star Scottie Thompson showed off her wife Jinky Serrano on social media for the first time.

Thompson, fresh off Ginebra's exit from the PBA Philippine Cup, uploaded a photo of themselves in a vacation, all geared up in swimming outfits. Island-themed emojis accompanied the caption.

Recapping controversy with Scottie Thompson and wife

It was reported in June that the PBA stalwart got married to Serrano in a secret ceremony. It was an event that took social media by storm. Thompson had proposed to his then girlfriend Pau Fajardo just a few months before, and the news took many fans off guard.

The basketball player kept his mum on the issue. Fajardo aired her sentiments in an Instagram post, before requesting for the public's respect regarding the matter.

During Ginebra's campaign in this year's Philippine Cup, Thompson was hounded by a sprained MCL he suffered during their playoff series against Tropang Giga. With Scottie a no-show, the defending champs bowed to their rivals to exit the Pampanga semi-bubble.

