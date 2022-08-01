A timeline of the playoffs rivalry between Ginebra and Meralco

WHEN the Meralco Bolts and Barangay Ginebra face off in a playoff series, you know you're in for a show.

In this modern-day rivalry, Meralco fired the first shot with their opening day defeat of Ginebra during the 2010 Philippine Cup — a seemingly auspicious start for the brand-new team. But in the years since, Ginebra has consistently taken the upper hand in their playoff showdowns.

But Meralco finally got their payback with their defeat of the Gin Kings in the 2022 Philippine Cup quarterfinals. As we wait for the semis to kick off, let's look back at the the long rivalry between the two teams.

PBA Governors' Cup Finals 2016

Six years after their team debut, the Bolts made their first-ever finals appearance, facing off against crowd fave Ginebra, who hadn't won won a title in eight years.

While Meralco's Allen Durham would later be awarded the PBA's best import in that conference, a big shot from Ginebra's Justin Brownlee in Game Four became one of the team's most memorable moments. "That’s what I always call as the Jayjay and Mark game,” Tim Cone told Spin.ph in 2022.

He said that it's one of the most memorable games of his career.

Brownlee would figure in another heroic moment in Game 6, nailing a three-point buzzerbeater to end Ginebra's championship drought... and kick off the playoffs rivalry between the Bolts and the Gin Kings.





PBA Governors' Cup 2017 Finals

The Kings were back in the finals, on the prowl for another Governor's Cup trophy. They met the hungry Bolts anew, and both teams forced a Game 7 that drew a packed crowd in the Philippine Arena.

In the fourth quarter, Meralco was down, 81-64, but was able to show off its own never-say-die spirit by keeping it close down the stretch. By the end, however, Brownlee complemented the heroics of finals MVP La Tenorio, who turned in 24 points, while Greg Slaughter won his first pro championship with 12 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two blocks.

PBA Commissioners' Cup 2018 Quarterfinals

Coming off a 6-5 record in the elims, Ginebra started their playoffs campaign with a Bolts showdown in the quarterfinals.

With Allen Durham unavailable for the conference, it was Arinze Onuaku who was matched against Brownlee.

In a brief series, Meralco was swept by Ginebra 2-0. The Gin Kings would later end up winning the title in the Comissioners’ Cup, beating sister team San Miguel Beermen in six games.

PBA Governors' Cup 2019-2020 Finals

Another year, another Governor's Cup finals showdown between the Bolts and the Gin Kings.

New faces were seen in this edition. Meralco acquired Raymond Almazan and Allein Maliksi; Bong Quinto and Trevis Jackson were rookies; and Jared Dillinger was suiting up for the Gin Kings.

But it was a Brownlee-Durham show once again, and this time, it would be the Meralco import who would get the Best Import of the Conference nod. Ginebra reigned over Meralco, taking the championship in just five games, with the Bolts getting their sole win in Game 2, an out-of-town game at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena City, Quezon.

PBA Philippine Cup 2020 Semifinals

No Ginebra fan is likely forget the three-point shot of Scottie Thompson in the dying seconds of Game 5 in the semifinals of the bubble conference.

With the PBA playing in front of empy stands for the first time in history, no roar from the crowd accompanied Scottie's breathtaking shot. But it was still an unforgettable feat for Thompson, and another entry in the list of Bolts-breaking buzzer beaters from the Gin Kings.

On the Bolts side, Reynel Hugnatan was a favorite in the series after stepping up for Meralco and making big shots in critical situations, including a big Game 4 trey that forced the decider in the first place.

Hugnatan also figured in some controversy during that series, as many suspected him of muttering "Ref, lutong-luto 'to a" that was picked up by broadcast cameras. He would deny the accusations in the wake of the controversy.

PBA Governors' Cup 2021-2022 Finals

In their second finals appearance of the pandemic era (and the first with fans back in the stands), Barangay Ginebra faced Meralco in a series that drew larger crowds every game.

Durham was unavailable for the conference, and Tony Bishop was the Bolt tasked to head off Brownlee.

Emotions ran high from the first game, with Arvin Tolentino and Raymar Jose figuring in a hallway spat.

Meralco started the series 2-0, giving Ginebra fans an early scare. Key players like Mark Caguioa, Devance, Pringle, Dillinger, Aljon Mariano, and Japeth Aguilar were all on the injury list.

But Aguilar would fight through his injury and return, and so would Ginebra's winning form, dispatching their old foe in six games for yet another Governors' Cup trophy.





PBA Philippine Cup 2022 Quarterfinals

Which brings us to last Sunday's game.

Both teams dragged it out to a decider, with Meralco prevailing by a hair to move on to the semis. In the wake of their victory, complaints about the officiating in a crucial whistle against Scottie Thompson dominated the post-game conversation, marring a historic moment for the Meralco Bolts.

