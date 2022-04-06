Arvin Tolentino refuses to dwell on endgame spat with Jose

ARVIN Tolentino played down the endgame incident between him and Raymar Jose in Game One of the PBA Governors Cup Finals between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco, saying the commotion was "no big deal."

Tolentino said he was actually surprised the episode caught the attention of people standing in the hallway of the Smart Araneta Coliseum leading to the team dugouts, including members of the media.

“Uy, nakita nyo yun lahat?” he asked. “Hindi ko alam big deal pala yun.”

The two got into each other’s nerves in the waning seconds of the best-of-seven title series opener and the outcome of the match already in favor of the Bolts, who were then leading, 101-91.

Meralco went to win the game, 104-91.

Arvin mum on what started fight

Tolentino refused to disclose what transpired during the game, saying everything is better left on the playing court.

“Nandun na lang yun sa court,” he said. “Ngayon yung game, tomorrow panibago na. Yun lang yun.”

The two Far Eastern University products crossed paths again at the hallway exit, although Jose just passed by Tolentino and didn’t mince any words.

The Barangay Ginebra big man said he’s already settled down.

“Oo naman,” he said when asked if he already cooled down. “Naligo na nga ako, e.”

Tolentino contributed six points and two rebounds in a starting role for the defending champions.

