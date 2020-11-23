As PBA looks into 'luto' accusation, Hugnatan swears it wasn't him

IDENTIFYING the person who shouted 'Ref, lutong luto to ah,' during Game Three of the Barangay Ginebra-Meralco semifinal series in the Philippine Cup bubble is easier said than done, as PBA officials are finding out.

The accusation was heard loud and clear by a live television audience since it was apparently hollered near one of the ambient microphones spread around the floor inside the league bubble at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

On who it is, the league can't say for sure.

Is it a player, coach, assistant coach, or team staff? Is it someone inside the bubble not affiliated with either teams? Accusing fingers are being pointed at Meralco since the Bolts trailed the whole match on the way to a 91-84 loss, but insiders said league officials are not discounting the culprit coming from the Ginebra camp.

Surprisingly, the man who is being tagged by fans, Meralco veteran Reynel Hugnatan, swears it was not him.

Although he has yet to talk in an official capacity with league officials, Hugnatan, according to insiders, vehemently denied shouting those words at the referees at any point during the match.

The veteran made the denial during a chance meeting with a top league official. And PBA officials believe him, one source added.

If it is not Hugnatan, then who was it?

"At this point, lahat ng tao doon sa loob ng AUF bubble, except for league officials, are considered suspects," said an insider who asked not to be named.

No one has yet to come clean, according to a league insider.

Frankly, there are far worse words shouted by both coaches and players at referees and officials during games. But what made this one worse was that it was heard by a live television audience tuned in to the crucial game.

Asked if the culprit, once identified, faces an enormous penalty, league insiders expect it to be no different to fines meted on players who complain about calls. But the final decision still rests in Commissioner Willie Marcial.

But the first step is identifying the culprit, which officials haven't done at this point.

Here, see for yourself. Sino s'ya?