Meralco survives fiery Ginebra comeback, reaches PBA semifinals

MERALCO finally overcame Barangay Ginebra in a playoff series with a 106-104 win on Sunday in Game Three of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Raymond Almazan became the unlikely hero of the Bolts in the crucial moments, converting a three with one minute left in the game to regain the lead and settle the final score after the Gins grabbed a one-point lead on the previous play on a three by LA Tenorio.

The Bolts held on to the lead until the final buzzer to advance to the semifinals against their perennial finals opponent on the same venue where they lost last season’s Governors’ Cup finals against the Gin Kings.

The Bolts led by as many as 21 points and fought off a rally by the Kings to pull off the series win. Ginebra still had a chance to send the game into overtime but Stanley Pringle missed a jumper on its final possession.

