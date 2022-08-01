LA Tenorio faces penalty for confronting ref, table officials

LA Tenorio faces a possible fine for his outburst against officiating in the dying seconds of the Barangay Ginebra-Meralco sudden-death game for the last semifinal berth in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said he will be awaiting the recommendation of the league technical committee on the matter after a review of the crucial sequence in which the veteran guard was seen confronting a referee and later heading toward the technical table complaining about the offensive foul called on Scottie Thompson.

The incident happened with 10 seconds left in the highly-charged match and the Kings trailing by just two points with a chance to score on a fastbreak.

Unfortunately, Thompson blew what could have been the game-tying play as he was caught nudging Meralco's Cliff Hodge with his left hand while going for a layup in transition.

The Kings obviously didn't agree with the call, specifically Tenorio, who went to the technical table after a timeout was called.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Tenorio was also seen confronting referee Peter Balao, the one who charged Thompson with his sixth and final foul.

"Malamang may fine yun. Tinitingnan pa ng technical committee. Pero kung dumiretso nga siya sa technical official, baka may fine yun," said Marcial on Monday. "Alam ko naman yung emotions. Naiintindihan ko yun. Pero may procedures kasi tayo (na sinusunod)."

Tenorio finished with 12 points and six assist. He had six points in the fourth quarter on a pair of three pointers, the last of which put the Kings on top after a long chase, 104-103, with 72 seconds to play.

The Kings though lost, 106-104, as the Bolts wrapped up the best-of-three series, 2-1, to arrange a semifinals match up against top seed San Miguel.

Tenorio went on and singled out Balao for deciding the outcome of the match in the wake of that crucial offensive foul called on Thompson.

But the PBA on Monday said the crew chief of the four-man referee was correct in making the call.

On Monday, Tenorio posted a tweet congratulating Meralco for the win.

LOOK:

