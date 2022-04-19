Cone, Brownlee look back on 2016 PBA Finals. Will history repeat itself?

TIM Cone and Justin Brownlee are just two members of Barangay Ginebra who hold fond memories of the 2016 PBA Governors’ Cup.

And why not?

Ginebra won that championship by bouncing back from a 2-1 deficit against Meralco and Allen Durham, winning three straight games in the best-of-seven series including two victories that came in dramatic fashion.

This season’s Gins have an opportunity to replicate the comeback as they aim for a third consecutive victory in Game Six of the 2021-2022 PBA Governors’ Cup finals against Meralco on Wednesday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Nearly six years ago, Justin Brownlee sank a walk-off three to complete the comeback, nailing a three over Allen Durham to pull off a 91-88 win for the team’s first title in eight years, a moment etched in the annals of PBA lore.

Jayjay and Mark game

That moment though wouldn’t have been possible without their great escape in Game Four - a dramatic 88-86 win where the Gin Kings overcame a 16-point deficit behind the pair of Jayjay Helterbrand and Mark Caguioa on October 14, 2016.

“That Game Four that we played, people asked me what is my most memorable game of my career. If I had to really narrow it and think of one game, it’s that Game Four of 2016. That’s what I always call as the Jayjay and Mark game,” said Cone.

Helterbrand and Caguioa sparked that rally from 74-58 down with Helterbrand turning back the clock and scoring 11 points at the most crucial time and Caguioa tallying eight points while also coming through on defense for the close victory.

“We were down… and Jayjay and Mark came out in the third quarter and just completely turned the game around. It was one of the miraculous games. That was in an era when you have a big lead, you lose. Now, you have a big lead, you have a chance. Back then, when you have a big lead, you lose.

“Jayjay and Mark just electrified the crowd and turned the game on its heel and we won that game. Went on to win the next two with Justin Brownlee’s big shot and won the championship,” said Cone.

That big shot by Brownlee is still being talked about to this day, a moment that the resident import will remember forever.

“Super special. Definitely a moment I will never forget,” said Brownlee, when asked to look back at the moment almost six years ago, October 19, 2016 to be exact.

Aside from the shot, Brownlee remembered the faces of the people involved in the game including the fans.

“Just seeing all the faces in the arena, not only my team but mostly the fans. A lot of people are coming up to me, how much they appreciated not just that shot but the whole championship, the whole series.

"That’s one thing that I pride myself of and making people proud and happy. Remembering those moments like that, it means a lot to me,” said Brownlee.

Brownlee also said it is no-brainer that the game-winner surpassed all similar shots he made over the course of his career.

“Not like that,” said Brownlee when compared to his previous big shots of his career. "That to me was something that not only myself but a lot of people dream of. I was very fortunate and blessed with the opportunity to be able to convert.”

