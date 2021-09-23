CARLO Biado is overwhemed being mentioned in the same breath as Efren "Bata" Reyes after becoming only the second Filipino to win the prestigious US Open Pool Championship.

For Biado, Reyes remains in a league of his own, and he feels that the accomplishments ‘The Magician’ made in his pool career will never be matched.

“Ako sa totoo lang, ‘yung narating ni Tatay, tingin ko, hindi ko kayang abutin ‘yun. Dahil iba. Mas ibang klase si tatay Efren,” said Biado, who won the 2021 US Open in Atlantic City.

Biado hurdled a field of 256 players to capture the 2021 crown and the $50,000 top prize, duplicating the feat made by Reyes in 1994 when he beat Nick Varner of the United States.

The 37-year-old Biado said he is honored to be one of the two Filipino players to win the US Open and being mentioned with the likes of Reyes, whose numerous feats also include titles in the World 9-Ball and 8-Ball Championships.

“Isa siya sa mga iniidolo ko at walang makakabura ng record niya. Kung ano ‘yung narating ko ngayon, happy na ako doon. At least, nanalo tayo,” said Biado.

Biado won the US Open title with a come-from-behind 13-8 win over Aloysius Yapp of Singapore to cap off a run where he reached the knockout stage via the losers’ bracket and won matches in nail-biters including 11-10 results against David Alcaide Bermudez of Spain and compatriot Johann Chua.

Biado said he has also received well-wishes from fellow billiards players including another Filipino legend in Francisco ‘Django’ Bustamante.

“Hindi ko pa nakakausap si Champ Efren pero tinawagan ko si Django Bustamante at kinongratulate naman ako,” Biado said.

