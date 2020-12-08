How Bata Reyes, pal Django Bustamante are coping with COVID pandemic

FILIPINO legends Efren ‘Bata’ Reyes and Francisco ‘Django’ Bustamante are also affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as their major billiards tournaments have all been cancelled.

Reyes and Bustamante said they will most likely resume participating in competitions next year as restrictions in travel have prevented them from going abroad.

“Kaming mga billiards players, nawalan ng tournaments, na-cancel. Next year pa siguro darating,” said Reyes during the Games and Amusements Board Sports Summit. “Ang training namin ngayon, dito na po kami sa mga bahay-bahay namin.”

Bustamante shared in the same summit that he was in the middle of a tournament when the COVID-19 pandemic struck last March.

“Sa ngayon po, ang bilyar namin, walang mga tournaments. Na-lockdown kami sa Amerika at mabuti nakabalik tayo sa ating bansa. Hanggang ngayon, nandito kami sa Pilipinas. Hindi kami makalabas. Dito lang po kami palagi,” said Bustamante.

Without tournaments, Reyes and Bustamante admitted they have only competed in exhibition matches through invites from different local government units.

“Sumusunod kami sa protocol dito sa pandemic na ‘to. Kapag lalabas naman po kami, naimbitahan kami, naipaalam po namin para malaman sa mga ibang bilyaran at sa mga kapitan at mayor na dadalaw kami,” said the 66-year-old Reyes.

The 56-year-old Bustamante added: “Kung minsan, naiinvite kami sa mga mayor para maglaro at mag-exhibition. Kasama na din po doon ‘yung minsan, pustahan. Hindi naman po mawawala ‘yun.”

Reyes said he keeps himself sharp in the pool table by practicing at home, but admitted that isn’t enough.

“Nangagawit na ang balikat ko. Masakit. Hindi ko na masyadong maitaas kaya medyo nawala po ‘yung magic ko ngayon,” Reyes said in jest.

The two billiards legends expressed hope that the health situation globally will improve come next year especially with the presence of vaccines against the virus.

“Sa ngayon po, wala kaming schedule. Baka by next year siguro, magkakaroon ng mga tournaments,” Bustamante said.