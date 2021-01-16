Efren 'Bata' Reyes dismisses fake news about his death: 'OK lang akooo!'

THERE is no truth to social media posts that Efren ‘Bata’ Reyes has passed away.

No less than Reyes’ daughter Chelo made the confirmation on Saturday morning, saying reports of his father’s passing that spread on Facebook are ‘fake news.’

Chelo even posted a video of his father watching an NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday being aired on TV5.

“Okay lang ako,” Reyes said in the video.

The Filipino pool community was shocked with Facebook posts about the 66-year-old Reyes passing away, but his family vehemently denied the reports.

Chelo took exception to the ‘fake news.’

“Sa mga nagse-share at nakakabasa ng mga lumalabas na balitang patay na si Tatay, huwag po kayo maniwala, fake news lang po yan. Diyos na bahala sa inyong nagpapakalat ng ganyang balita,” said Chelo.

She even said that Reyes just finished eating his breakfast when he posted the video.