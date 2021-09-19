Carlo Biado rules US Open Pool Championship, bags P2.5M

CARLO Biado ruled the US Open Pool Championship, beating Aloysius Yapp, 13-8, on Saturday at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey (Sunday, Manila time).

Biado is the first Filipino since Efren 'Bata' Reyes to win the US Open, one of the most prestigious tournaments in billiards, bagging the $50,000 top prize (around P2.5 million).

It was a fine finish after a tough road for Biado, climbing to the top after being relegated the losers' bracket and overcoming two hill-hill matches during the knockout phase.

Biado beat Naoyuki Oi of Japan, 11-9, in a thrilling semifinal match, leaving him to carry the Philippine flag after Dennis Orcollo was eliminated earlier in the day.

Biado scored 10 consecutive racks on his way to the crown.

He started with two break and runs but found himself down as Yapp quickly answered back with an 8-3 lead. The Singaporean though missed the nine in the 12th rack, and Yapp didn't win a rack again.

