Bata Reyes' words of wisdom for PH athletes: 'Work hard, stay humble'

BILLIARDS icon Efren ‘Bata’ Reyes urged all athletes to work hard and stay humble when success comes their way in their chosen field.

In his speech during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Awards where he was the guest of honor, Reyes said his success didn’t come overnight as he sleeping on top of billiard tables and working as 'spotter' in billiard halls.

“Hindi ko po minagic ang buhay para maging ganito ako,” said Reyes, in a reference to his moniker ‘The Magician.’ “Ang realidad ng buhay ang naging gabay ko para matamo ko ang tagumpay para sa ating bansa. Kaya ito po ako ngayon, naubos ang ngipin at tumanda dahil sa pagsusumikap para umangat ang aking paglalaro ng billiard sport.”

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

Reyes was also conferred with a Lifetime Achievement Award on Friday night for his unmatched contributions to Philippine sports, highlighted by titles in the World 9-Ball Championships, US Open, and the World Cup of Pool.

Reyes advised athletes to stay disciplined in their sport, and have the heart in the face of adversity.

“Sa mga kasamahan kong atleta at sa mga nais maging atleta, ang dapat nating gawin ay magkaroon ng disiplina, dedikasyon, at focus sa isport na napili natin bilang career. Kasama na dito ang puspusang pagsasanay at walang takot na humarap sa kalaban,” said Reyes.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

“Pagkatapos nating matamo ang tagumpay, manatili pa rin tayong maging humble o mapagkumbaba sa ating buhay,” said Reyes.

The pool legend also took the time to thank the people who helped him became one of the legends in Philippine sports led by his manager Aristeo ‘Putch’ Puyat and the Billiard Sports Confederation of the Philippines.

Continue reading below ↓

Reyes also urged sports officials to unite for the benefit of the Filipino athletes.

“Nananawagan din ako sa mga sports officials at sports leaders lalo na sa mga national sports associations, panahon na po para maitapon na ang personal na interes para makapagbigay ng karapat-dapat na serbisyo ng inyong mga asosasyon para sa mga atleta,” said Reyes.