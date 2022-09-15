LIST: Blackwater players, draft picks that ended up at MVP camp

A BLOCKBUSTER trade once again rocked the PBA as rising star Calvin Oftana moves from NLEX to TNT in a deal awaiting approval from the league. The move, however, has also put the microscope on Blackwater, which, for the nth time, became the conduit of the two sister teams.

Under the deal, Oftana and Raul Soyud will be sent by NLEX to Blackwater in exchange for Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and Paul Desiderio. The Bossing will then deal Oftana and Soyud to the Tropang GIGA for Troy Rosario and Gab Banal.

As you know, the PBA by-laws prohibit trades between sister teams. To move around the rule, these ballclubs from both the San Miguel Corp. and MVP blocs have involved what came to be known as 'conduit' teams to facilitate deals.

This is not the first time that Blackwater has figured in trades involving not just TNT but also its sister teams NLEX and even Meralco. Here are just some of them:

TNT received the top pick in the 2014 draft that was owned by Blackwater following a 2013 deal that saw Kevin Alas being moved to the Tropang Texters, and KG Canaleta landing at NLEX. Fortunately for TNT, Blackwater wound up last during the 2013 season, enabling the Tropang Texters the right to select Tautuaa first in the draft the following year.

The 14th overall pick that enabled Meralco to select Quinto in 2018 was actually a pick from Blackwater that the Bolts got in a trade where the Elite served as a conduit when Meralco sent Rabeh Al-Hussaini to NLEX.

When Maliksi started to thrive at Blackwater in 2019, he was traded, along with Raymar Jose, to Meralco for KG Canaleta and Mike Tolomia, and two picks. Maliksi and Jose have since become key parts of Meralco’s rotation during their recent playoff runs.

Belo emerged as the cornerstone of the Blackwater franchise when it signed him to a rookie max deal in 2016. Three years later though, Belo was traded to Meralco in exchange for Baser Amer and Bryan Faundo.

The former Gilas draftee was finding his mark as a three-point threat for Blackwater. In 2021, the Elite let go of Cruz to TNT in exchange of Jay Washington and a couple of draft picks.

Blackwater drafted Parks second overall in the 2018 draft, but his stay with the Elite was short-lived as he was shipped to TNT in exchange for Tony Semerad, Don Trollano, and a 2021 first round draft pick.

After a steady showing in the bubble where he led the Elite in scoring, Trollano was let go as part of a three-team deal that involved NLEX and TNT prior to the Season 46 draft. Trollano ended up at NLEX, which moved its No. 4 draft selection to TNT by way of Blackwater. But more importantly, the Tropang GIGA used the No. 4 pick in that draft to pick eventual Rookie of the Year and MVP candidate Mikey Williams.

Fast becoming one of the most potent big men at that time, Erram was moved to NLEX in 2018 in a deal that involved five players and two draft picks. Erram was eventually traded from NLEX to TNT in 2020, with Blackwater serving as a conduit and giving up a 2020 first rounder that, ironically, turned out to be Calvin Oftana.

