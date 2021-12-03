PBA approves revised trade as TNT gets CBC for Jay-Wash, draft picks

CARL Bryan Cruz finally lands at TnT.

The PBA trade committee finally approved the trade of the 6-foot-3 Cruz to TNT from Blackwater after the revised deal was tweaked by both parties.

Carl Bryan Cruz trade update

In exchange for Cruz, the Bossing get veteran Jay Washington and a pair of second round picks for the 2022 and 2025 draft.

Originally, the trade deal would have Cruz and rookie center Mark Acuno being sent to TNT for Chris Javier and a first round pick in next year's draft.

The Tropang Giga will be the third PBA team for Cruz, who was initially picked by Alaska in the 2016 special draft, before being traded to Blackwater three years later for big man Abu Tratter.

At TnT, the stretch 4 out of Far Eastern University will be reunited with former Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes.

Cruz was reportedly under the radar of the champion mentor ever since he ended a long coaching sabbatical in the PBA by accepting the job at TnT.

Continue reading below ↓

Washington meanwhile, didn't suit up for TnT in the last Philippine at the Bacolor bubble, where the Tropang Giga won the championship over the Magnolia Hotshots.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.