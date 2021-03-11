Mikey Williams the draft target as TnT acquires NLEX pick in three-way trade

TNT has made a major acquisition ahead of Sunday’s PBA draft, obtaining the No. 4 pick from NLEX in a trade that also involves Blackwater as the conduit team.

Under the terms of the deal, the Tropang GIGA ended up with the rights to the fourth selection in Sunday's PBA draft from NLEX through Blackwater.

NLEX actually gave the No. 4 pick to Blackwater for Maurice Shaw, Roi Sumang, Don Trollano, and the Bossing’s 2022 second-round draft pick.

The Bossing then transferred the draft selection for Simon Enciso, David Semerad, TNT’s 2023 first-round draft pick and 2024 second-round draft pick in the trade.

The PBA has approved the deals on Thursday.

After the team was left without a pick in the first two rounds of this season’s draft, TNT is now in a position to acquire a marquee player in the draft as a replacement for Bobby Ray Parks, who announced that he will not play in the coming season.

Mikey Williams, a former NCAA Division I and NBA G League cager, and Calvin Oftana are seen as a possible players that could land at No. 4.

Sources told SPIN.ph that the Tropang GIGA, now under comebacking coach Chot Reyes, are high on the Fil-American Williams.

Joshua Munzon and Jamie Malonzo are being touted as favorites to be taken first overall.

Ironically, the No. 3 pick in the draft was acquired by NLEX from Blackwater in another controversial deal last year when TnT acquired the Road Warriors' starting center Poy Erram.

TnT, the flagship franchise of the MVP group, now has both Erram and a first-round draft pick obtained from sister team NLEX in two deals done with Blackwater as a conduit.

In giving up the fourth pick, NLEX received a big man in Shaw although the incoming sophomore was hampered by injuries during his first year in the league.

Trollano and Sumang had impressive campaigns in the bubble for Blackwater after averaging 14.18 and 10.36 points apiece last year.

After giving up Trollano and Sumang, Blackwater received Enciso, who averaged 9.6 points and shot 32 percent from threes for TNT during the bubble season. Semerad, meanwhile, will give size and heft for the Bossing squad.