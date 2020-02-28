Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Poy Erram trade finally gets PBA approval. Here's the final version

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now

    FINALLY it's done.

    After more than a week and several revisions, the three-team trade that will have big man Poy Erram landing at TnT Katropa finally gained approval from the PBA almost a week before the start of the new season.

    The deal was officially signed Thursday.

    The latest version of the long-delayed transaction had Blackwater acquiring Erram from NLEX for Anthony Semerad, Rabeh Al Hussaini, the team's first-round pick for 2020 and a second-round pick for 2021.

    The Elite then sent Erram to the Katropa for Ed Daquioag, Marion Magat, Yousef Taha, and two future first-round picks.

