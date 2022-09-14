Oftana to TNT, Rosario to Blackwater, Rosser to NLEX in six-player trade

A six player, three-team trade that involved veteran Troy Rosario and young guns Calvin Oftana and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser has just been finalized.

The blockbuster trade kick off with Rosser and unrestricted free agent Paul Desiderio going to NLEX for the duo of rising star Oftana and big man Raul Soyud.

The Bossing will then send Oftana - a recent addition to the Gilas Pilipinas pool of TNT and national coach Chot Reyes - and Soyud to TNT for Rosario and Gab Banal.

The trade papers have been submitted to the PBA office for approval.

The deal puts an end to Rosario's close to seven-year stint with the telecommunication franchise, which ironically, also acquired him in a three-way trade in 2015 after being selected No. 2 overall pick by the KIA franchise.

Last year, Rosario finally won his first PBA championship when the Tropang Giga ruled the Philippine Cup in a bubble set-up in Bacolor, Pampanga.

But the National University product's showing dipped this season, and his presence was hardly felt in the recent all-Filipino title series which TNT lost to San Miguel in seven games.

Rosario averaged just 6.4 points and 3.7 rebounds in the best-of-seven series as he largely played veteran slotman Kelly Williams.

But in letting go of the 6-foot-7 Rosario, the Tropang Giga got in return a certified rising star in Oftana.

The No. 3 overall pick in last year's draft emerged as the No. 1 scorer of NLEX this season, averaging 17.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in what is so far a promising year for the former NCAA MVP.

Oftana is the second major piece NLEX lost in less than a month after parting ways with coach Yeng Guiao earlier.

In acquiring Ganuelas-Rosser however, the Road Warriors again boosted their interior game that had been their waterloo in the past.

The 23-year-old Fil-Am big man was the top overall pick in this year's draft, but was hampered by a hand injury he suffered during the 31st Southeast Asian Games that kept him out of Blackwater's early games.

He played in eight games with the Bossing including the playoffs, and averaged 11.1 points and 3.5 rebounds.

