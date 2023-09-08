News you need to know: Gilas' Asiad squad, winless Luka, Reaves in Germany team?

HERE are the top stories from Thursday.

Sports news September 7

Gilas Pilipinas’ Asian Games campaign update

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and the PBA unveiled a Gilas Pilipinas team to the 19th Asian Games that is powered by San Miguel Corp. (SMC).

Barangay Ginebra’s Tim Cone was named coach and SMC sports director Alfrancis Chua the team manager tasked to lead the country’s campaign in Hangzhou that starts in less than three weeks on September 26.

"We'll do what we can. We're not afraid to fail. You learn and you get better," said Cone, the PBA’s most successful coach with 25 championships under his belt.

Cone makes his return to the Asian Games after 25 years since leading the Centennial Team to a bronze-medal finish in the 1998 Asiad in Bangkok, Thailand.

Gin Kings stars Justin Brownlee, Scottie Thompson, and Japeth Aguilar, and San Miguel’s six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo have been named to the lineup, while the rest of the Final 12 will be known at the start of their first practice on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Fiba Basketball World Cup 2023 classification games recap

Lithuania and Lativa arranged a battle for fifth place after dispatching respective opponents in the classification phase at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lithuanians rolled past Slovenia, 100-84, keeping Luka Doncic winless in his first two games in Manila and relegating them to the fight for seventh spot.

Earlier, Latvia held off Italy 87-82, as the Latvians pounced on the absence of Simone Fontecchio, who sat out the game for the Italians.

Tonight (Friday), Serbia and Canada face off, before Team USA and Germany collide for spots on the finals.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Austin Reaves almost in Germany national team?

Before he and Team USA takes on Germany in the World Cup semifinals, Austin Reaves nearly became on the same side as their upcoming opponent.

The popular American star guard bared former Los Angeles Lakers teammate and current Germany star Dennis Schröder tried to convince him to play for his country ahead of this World Cup.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Reaves has German roots from his grandmother, while his brother, Spencer, plays in Germany professionally.

Find out why Reaves decided to suit up for USA Basketball instead.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph