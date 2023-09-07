Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Alfrancis Chua named Gilas team manager as SMC takes bigger role in Asiad bid

    SMC sports director joins Cone in Asiad mission
    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    THE San Miguel Corporation (SMC) takes on a huge but challenging role in the formation of the Philippine men's basketball team to the 19th Asian Games as Alfrancis Chua was named team manager of Gilas Pilipinas.

    Chua holds a sensitive post with the SMC group as sports director of the conglomerate firm, while at the same time serving as board of governor of Barangay Ginebra.

    alfrancis chua, tim cone, al panlilio, ricky vargas

    With Tim Cone named as Gilas head coach, SMC now holds two sensitive positions in the team that is eyeing to bounce back from a rather disappointing campaign in the FIBA World Cup.

    Additionally, Barangay Ginebra assistant Richard Del Rosario and player on leave LA Tenorio join Cone on the Gilas bench as deputies along with Jong Uichico and Josh Reyes.

    PBA commissioner Willie Marcial was named deputy team manager.

