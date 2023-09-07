Austin Reaves considered joining LA teammate Schroder in German team

AS Team USA moved one more step closer to a golden redemption, one of its breakout stars revealed how he was already set on sitting out the 2023 Fiba World Cup before it even started.

This proved to be the case until the opportunity of a lifetime 'presented itself.'

Ahead of the Americans' semifinal clash with unscathed Germany, American-German ace Austin Reaves shared how one of his ex-Laker co-stars and German winger Dennis Schröder once made him consider playing for Die Mannschaft.

But at the time, like what most NBA stars opted to do, he was keen to take a rest after an extended playoff run.

"Dennis (Schröder) obviously was asking me if it was a possibility for me to consider playing on the German team in the future. I was open to it," Reaves bared.

"But I told him straight up that I wasn’t going to play in the summer (in this World Cup) because I wanted to rest. We had a long run, that was my first postseason run (with the Lakers)," he added.

For context in his own words, the young Laker has German roots and was touted to form a one-two punch with Schröder in the global showpiece.

"My grandma’s from (Germany), my brother (Spencer) plays there professionally. I obviously got those ties but I’m here."

But a chance too hard to resist emerged for the young Laker — a suprise call from Team USA managing director Grant Hill to play for the American side.

"When the U.S. opportunity presented itself, (Dennis) was the first person I texted and I was like, ‘Look, I got this opportunity. Can’t say no to it. I just wanted to let you know before it all broke,'" Reaves bared.

"He was super supportive. He congratulated me and all that. If this (opportunity) didn’t happen, it probably was that something (different) might have happened in the future. But I have much love and respect for Dennis. I got to know his kids, his wife. He’s a great teammate, player, and an even better father. He’s someone that I have a lot of respect for," he said.

Averaging 11.0 points, three boards, 2.5 dimes, and 0.7 steals in six games, the 25-year-old cager has converted the immense support from the Filipino crowd into showstopping performances as a go-to second stringer of Steve Kerr's squad.

Friendships and brotherly bonds will go down the drain on Friday as USA and Germany battle it out for a spot in the World Cup Final and keep one of their golden aspirations alive.

