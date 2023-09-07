Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Sep 8
    FIBA

    Austin Reaves considered joining LA teammate Schroder in German team

    Team USA hotshot has German roots and brother Spencer plays there professionally
    by John Mark Garcia
    2 hours ago
    austin reaves dennis schroder world cup
    Once set on resting after his NBA playoff run, the chance to play for Team USA was too big to pass on for this young star.
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    AS Team USA moved one more step closer to a golden redemption, one of its breakout stars revealed how he was already set on sitting out the 2023 Fiba World Cup before it even started.

    This proved to be the case until the opportunity of a lifetime 'presented itself.'

    READ: Schroder defers to German teammates after playing ‘worst game’ of career

    Ahead of the Americans' semifinal clash with unscathed Germany, American-German ace Austin Reaves shared how one of his ex-Laker co-stars and German winger Dennis Schröder once made him consider playing for Die Mannschaft.

    But at the time, like what most NBA stars opted to do, he was keen to take a rest after an extended playoff run.

    undefined

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    "Dennis (Schröder) obviously was asking me if it was a possibility for me to consider playing on the German team in the future. I was open to it," Reaves bared.

    "But I told him straight up that I wasn’t going to play in the summer (in this World Cup) because I wanted to rest. We had a long run, that was my first postseason run (with the Lakers)," he added.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      For context in his own words, the young Laker has German roots and was touted to form a one-two punch with Schröder in the global showpiece.

      "My grandma’s from (Germany), my brother (Spencer) plays there professionally. I obviously got those ties but I’m here."

      But a chance too hard to resist emerged for the young Laker — a suprise call from Team USA managing director Grant Hill to play for the American side.

      austin reaves usa vs italy world cup

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      "When the U.S. opportunity presented itself, (Dennis) was the first person I texted and I was like, ‘Look, I got this opportunity. Can’t say no to it. I just wanted to let you know before it all broke,'" Reaves bared.

      "He was super supportive. He congratulated me and all that. If this (opportunity) didn’t happen, it probably was that something (different) might have happened in the future. But I have much love and respect for Dennis. I got to know his kids, his wife. He’s a great teammate, player, and an even better father. He’s someone that I have a lot of respect for," he said.

      Averaging 11.0 points, three boards, 2.5 dimes, and 0.7 steals in six games, the 25-year-old cager has converted the immense support from the Filipino crowd into showstopping performances as a go-to second stringer of Steve Kerr's squad.

      Friendships and brotherly bonds will go down the drain on Friday as USA and Germany battle it out for a spot in the World Cup Final and keep one of their golden aspirations alive.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Once set on resting after his NBA playoff run, the chance to play for Team USA was too big to pass on for this young star.
      PHOTO: Patrick Romero

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again