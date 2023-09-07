Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Thu, Sep 7
    Latvia brings down Italy to get shot at fifth place at World Cup

    Latvia strikes again
    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    LATVIA advanced to the fifth-place game with an 87-82 win over Italy on Thursday in the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena.

    Andrejs Grazulis had 28 points and six rebounds at the start of the consolation phase of the tournament after Latvia lost to Germany in the quarterfinals just last Wednesday.

    Aigars Skele finished with 12 points, while Arturs Zagars had 10 points and six assists for Latvia, which will face either Lithuania or Slovenia in the playoff for fifth place.

    Luigi Datome had 20 points as Italy sat Utah Jazz cager Simone Fontecchio.

    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

