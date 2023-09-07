Fajardo, Brownlee, Scottie, Japeth named to Gilas 12 to Asian Games

JUSTIN Brownlee, June Mar Fajardo, Scottie Thompson, and Japeth Aguilar will be part of the Final 12 of Gilas Pilipinas in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The four players were the only ones that Gilas interim coach Tim Cone mentioned when asked about the line-up of the national team to China, saying they are still finalizing the roster before they hold their first practice on Monday.

Cone said the other members of the World Cup team and those that didn’t made the cut, with the exception of those playing overseas, are also under consideration.

Cone said that due to the time constraints, he will no longer pick a pool, and will immediately select eight more players outside of Brownlee, Fajardo, Thompson, and Aguilar.

Gilas officials are still talking to the players that Cone wants to be part of the Asian Games mission, and are still waiting for commitments.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph