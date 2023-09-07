Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Luka still winless in Manila as Lithuania blasts Slovenia

    Lithuania advances to battle for fifth place
    by Reuben Terrado
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    LITHUANIA dealt Luka Doncic another loss in Manila, beating Slovenia, 100-84, on Thursday in the classification round of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena.

    Jonas Valanciunas had 24 points and 12 rebounds to lift Lietuva to the fifth-place game where they will go up against fellow Baltic country Latvia on Saturday.

    Playing back-to-back nights after losing to Canada in the quarterfinals, Doncic had 29 points but it was still not enough as Slovenia was relegated to the seventh-place match against Italy on Saturday.

