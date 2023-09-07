Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Tim Cone named Gilas coach for daunting Asian Games mission

    Cone back as national coach in the Asiad, 25 years after leading the Centennial Team
    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    al panlilio tim cone asian games gilas
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    TWENTY five years after, Tim Cone is heading back to the Asian Games.

    The most accomplished mentor in PBA history was named head coach of Gilas Pilipinas to the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, taking over a team left in disarray after Chot Reyes resigned and half of the Fiba World Cup players left to play overseas.

    Cone, 65, taking over the job daunting as it may, comes more than two decades since he steered the celebrated all-pro Centennial Team to a bronze-medal finish in the 1998 Asiad in Bangkok, Thailand.

    The third place finish marked the last time the Philippines won a medal in the basketball competition of the quadrennial meet.

    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

