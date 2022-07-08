News you need to know: PBA results, Kayla Sanchez reps PH, Toto Landero passing

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday.

PBA results July 7

Converge and San Miguel leaned on players who haunted their former teams in grabbing contrasting Philippine Cup victories.

The FiberXers turned to former NLEX draft picks David Murrell and Tyrus Hill to hold off the Road Warriors, 112-108, and get back on the winning track after back-to-back losses.

The Beermen, on the other hand, went to former TNT guard Jericho Cruz, who torched the Tropang Giga for a career-high 30 points in a 115-99 blowout victory – their fourth straight that allowed them to regain the solo lead.

Aside from his impressive performance, Cruz also had a commotion with Roger Pogoy, who committed a hard foul on his former teammate late in the game.

Kayla Sanchez switches allegiance to PH

The Philippines has gained a legitimate Olympic medalist in swimmer Kayla Sanchez, who has decided to represent her parents’ native land.

Winning silver and bronze medals for Canada in the Tokyo Olympics, the Fil-Canadian swimmer is switching allegiance to the Philippines and will have to undergo a one-year residency before she can wear the Philippine colors – in time for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Toto Landero dies from drowning

Former world title challenger Robert ‘Toto’ Landero met a tragic death after drowning while crossing the Tabla River last Tuesday in his province of Negros Occidental.

He was 26.

According to reports, Landero was trying to cross the river on his way home when he was swept by the raging current after the river overflowed amid heavy rains.

