Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Jul 8
    PBA

    Jericho Cruz plays down spat with former teammate RR Pogoy

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Jericho Cruz and RR Pogoy are separated by the referee after a heated exchange.
    Jericho Cruz and RR Pogoy are separated by the referee after a heated exchange.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    JERICHO Cruz played down the heated exchange he had with RR Pogoy that marred the fourth quarter of San Miguel’s win over TNT on Thursday night.

    Cruz scored a career-high 30 points in San Miguel’s win over TNT, 115-99, but he was also slapped with a technical foul for the spat with Pogoy.

    Jericho Cruz and RR Pogoy are separated by the referee after a heated exchange.

    Continue reading below ↓

    The incident began when Pogoy committed a hard foul on Cruz while trying to defend his former TNT teammate a couple of years ago at the 4:09 mark.

    Cruz, who had a forgettable stay at TNT that saw him get mothballed before he was traded to NLEX, confronted Pogoy before both players were separated by teammates.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    [See SMB deals TNT a heaving beating, seizes solo lead]

    Prior to the Pogoy hit, Cruz sent TNT big man Poy Erram to the floor with an elbow to the abdomen while trying to fight a pick.

    Still, Cruz said the incident was not a big deal as it is part of the game.

    “Konting lambingan lang ‘yun sa court,” said Cruz, who joined SMB last season as a free agent. “Baka na-miss lang niya ako. Iba ‘yung pagmamahal niya eh.”

    Cruz said he and Pogoy approached each other during the traditional shaking of hands between the two teams without any fuss.

    Continue reading below ↓

    While he reacted to the hard foul by confronting Pogoy, Cruz said he will leave the incident on the court.

    “Okay naman sa akin. Wala naman sa akin ‘yun. Sabi nga nila, kung marunong ka mag-hit, dapat marunong ka rin mag-take," he said. "Wala sa akin ‘yun. It’s just part of the game. Pag sa labas, we are friends naman."

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    PBA Updates
    topicChito VictolerotopicJio JalalontopicTerrence RomeotopicArwind SantostopicMatt NietotopicPido Jarencio
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Jericho Cruz and RR Pogoy are separated by the referee after a heated exchange.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again