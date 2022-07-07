Ex-world title challenger Toto Landero dies from drowning

FORMER world title challenger Robert ‘Toto’ Landero met a tragic death after drowning while crossing the Tabla River last Tuesday in his province of Negros Occidental.

He was 26.

According to reports, Landero was trying to cross the river on his way home when he was swept by the raging current after the river overflowed amid heavy rains.

His body wasn’t found until the morning of Wednesday.

Landero was once a promising prospect who won his first professional fights, before losing by sixth round stoppage to Joey Canoy three years after turning pro.

His biggest break came in 2018 when he vied for the WBA minimumweight crown against Knockout CP Freshmart, losing by unanimous decision against the Thai champion in Chonburi.

Landero last fought three weeks ago in Mandaue City, scoring a unanimous decision against Christian Araneta before meeting his untimely death.

He compiled a record of 11-8-2, with 2 KOs.

One of his biggest career wins came at the expense of two-time champion Vic Saludar by split decision at a time when Saludar wasn’t still a world title holder.

Former Games and Amusements Board (GAB) chairman Baham Mitra said he’ll try to offer any support of help to the family of the Filipino boxer.

Outpouring of condolences were also extended by the Filipino boxing community.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends to whom we offer our sincere condolences. May his life serve as an inspiration to all aspiring young athletes to always strive for excellence,” said GAB in its Facebook page.

“Si Toto po ay aking inaanak sa kasal. Siya po ay napakabait at magaling na boxer,” said Filipino promoter Dante Almario, adding Landero once fought for a world title.

“Rest in peace, Toto.”

