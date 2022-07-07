Tokyo medalist Kayla Sanchez switches allegiance from Canada to Philippines

FIL-Canadian Kayla Sanchez, who won a silver and bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, is set to represent the Philippines in future swimming competitions.

The 21-year-old swimmer decided to finally represent the country of her parents' birth in the future after competing for Canada since 2016.

Sanchez is coming off a silver medal and bronze medal stint in the Tokyo Olympiad as part of Canada's 4x100m freestyle and 4x100m medley teams, respectively.

She was officially welcomed to the national team by Philippine Swimming Inc. president Lani Velasco and Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) secretary-general Bones Floro.

"The Philippine Swimming, Inc. welcomes Sanchez with open arms and is committed to helping her achieve her goals in the next few years, including a possible stint at the Paris Olympics in 2024," said Velasco.

The reigning world junior record holder in the 50-meter freestyle, Velasco just recently took two silver and two bronze medals in the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

She also bagged three golds in the 15th FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The University of British Columbia commit, who is a daughter of a Pampanga-born father and Baguio-born mother, arrived on Wednesday and is now in the process of making her transition to competing for the Philippines.

She can't wait to represent her country.

"It was a matter of timing and a question of timing and now is a good time to bring what I do and what I love here in the Philippines," she said. "I think it's a bigger picture of and a bigger meaning of using what I do and what I love to inspire Filipinos like me to commit to sports and show what they are capable of."

